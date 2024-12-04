New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, during the 29th CII Partnership Summit in New Delhi, met with many international ministers and leaders and engaged in talks about India's growth and potential partnerships on the global stage.

Jaishankar also interacted with his cabinet colleague and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

"Pleased to meet with Ministers Tayeb Zitouni of Algeria, Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro of Bahrain, Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji of Bhutan, Nir Barkat of Israel, Adolfo Urso of Italy, Damodar Bhandari of Nepal, Serigne Gueye Diop of Senegal, Patricia de Lille of South Africa and Deputy Ministers Dr Rithi Pich of Cambodia, Minn Minn of Myanmar, Ahmed Mohammed Al Sayed of Qatar on the sidelines of the CII Partnership Summit 2024 in New Delhi. Good interaction with them along with my Cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal ji on the growth story of India and how India can partner with them on the global stage," the EAM said on X.

The meeting included discussions with Algerian Minister of Domestic Trade and National Market Regulation Tayeb Zitouni, Bahrain Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Bhutan Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Employment Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji of Bhutan, Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, Italy's Minister of Economic Development Adolfo Urso, Nepal's Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Damodar Bhandari, Minister of Commerce and Trade Serigne Gueye Diop of Senegal, South African Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille and Deputy Ministers in Cambodia's Ministry of Commerce Dr Rithi Pich, Minn Minn of Myanmar, and Qatar Minister of State of Foreign Trade Affairs Ahmed Mohammed Al Sayed.

The 29th CII Partnership Summit has brought together 61 participating countries, 30 global speakers, and 11 international ministers. The summit aimed at fostering productive partnerships and global cooperation, ensuring a shared vision for a sustainable and prosperous future.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organized 29th CII Partnership Summit 2024 on 2-3 December in New Delhi. The CII Partnership Summit, held annually since 1995, has been regularly partnered by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. The previous summit, held in March 2023, witnessed participation from 67 countries with over 2000 business delegates and more than 400 international delegates. (ANI)

