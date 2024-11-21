Xizang [Tibet], November 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted the Xizang region of Tibet on Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS noted that the earthquake hit in the early hours of the morning at 06:46 AM (Indian Standard Time) IST.

The NCS informed that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres and occurred at 32.58 N Latitude and 97.89 E Longitude in Xizang.

The details were also shared on X.

This is the second earthquake to occur in the region within three days.

Earlier, on November 18, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale jolted Tibet, the National Centre of Seismology reported.

The earthquake occurred at 12:32 am (IST) at a depth of 19 kilometres in Xizang. (ANI)

