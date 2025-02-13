Taipei, Feb 13 (AP) An explosion at a department store in Taiwan on Thursday killed one person and left 10 others hospitalised, fire authorities said.

The blast occurred at the food court on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city. Among the 10 people who were hospitalised, four had no vital signs, authorities said. (AP)

