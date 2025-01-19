Deir al-Balah (Gaza Strip), Jan 19 (AP) Israeli media, carrying live footage from Qatar-based Al Jazeera, is showing the first images of the first three hostages to be released.

They are seen walking between vehicles as their convoy moves through Gaza City.

There is a huge crowd, with many people holding up phones and filming. There is a large number of armed men with green Hamas headbands nearby, apparently to secure the vehicles. (AP)

