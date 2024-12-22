Port Louis [Mauritius], December 22 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Mauritius for a three-day visit, marking the first high-level bilateral engagement between India and Mauritius following the formation of the new government led by Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam.

The visit, aimed at strengthening the longstanding India-Mauritius relationship, focused on reinforcing the people-centred development partnership between the two nations.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hails Diaspora in Kuwait, Says ‘India Has Potential to Become Skill Capital of World’.

The High Commission of India, Mauritius posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Shri Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, former Prime Minister and Leader of Mouvement Socialiste Militant Party. Discussions covered the special nature of India-Mauritius ties and the people-focused nature of the development partnership."

https://x.com/HCI_PortLouis/status/1870440484268908879

Also Read | PM Modi Kuwait Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lauds Arabic Translator, Publisher of Ramayana, Mahabharata (See Pics).

Upon his arrival, the High Commission of Mauritius welcomed Misri's visit, highlighting the deep ties between the two nations in a post on X.

"Welcome to Mauritius! Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri arrives for a three-day visit, marking the first high-level bilateral engagement between India and Mauritius after the formation of the new government led by Hon. PM Navin Ramgoolam. The visit will further strengthen the special India-Mauritius ties!"

https://x.com/HCI_PortLouis/status/1869995823855219145

In a gesture of environmental commitment, Misri also took part in the "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam" initiative. The High Commission posted another update on X, stating: "Honouring the spirit of Ek Ped Maa ke Naam initiative, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri planted a Norfolk Island Pine sapling. The #Plant4mother reaffirms India's commitment for a greener and healthier future."

https://x.com/HCI_PortLouis/status/1870378016372904366

India has long enjoyed close ties with Mauritius, a nation of 1.2 million people in the Western Indian Ocean. The relationship is anchored in shared history and culture, with nearly 70 per cent of the island's population of Indian origin. The bilateral ties are further solidified through initiatives like the introduction of a visa-free regime for Indian tourists in 2004 and a special carve-out for OCI Cards for Mauritians of Indian descent.

Cultural and educational exchanges also play a key role in this partnership. Approximately 80,000 Indian tourists visit Mauritius annually, with around 2,316 Indian students currently pursuing higher education in fields such as medicine and business. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)