Karachi [Pakistan], November 25 (ANI): The Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) in Pakistan has demanded the revocation of all the discriminatory laws and violence against women in Pakistan during a seminar at the Karachi Press Club on Sunday.

The Dawn reported that the seminar was titled 'Women's resistance knows no borders' and was conducted to recognise the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The event was attended by many political, social, and rights activists, with the Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Asad Iqbal Butt, presiding over the event, as reported by the Dawn.

The participants urged the establishment of anti-harassment committees in workplaces, the swift return of all missing persons, the restoration of democratic rights, including freedom of expression, and for Pakistan to approve ILO Convention 190.

Nasir Mansoor of the National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) stated that even after the passage of the workplace harassment law in 2010, judicial delays and societal pressure had made women denied justice, as reported by the Dawn.

Mansoor highlighted Pakistan's position in the Global Gender Gap Index 2018 and said," "As a result, Pakistan remains the sixth most dangerous country for women."

According to the Dawn, he shared disturbing statistics revealing that 85 per cent of women workers face harassment in the workplace, 90 per cent of domestic workers experience harassment, 40 per cent of women report digital harassment, 28 per cent of women aged 14-49 suffer physical violence, and 6 per cent are victims of sexual violence.

Furthermore, he mentioned that more than 8,000 families have been impacted by enforced disappearances, with many women enduring emotional and social trauma due to the absence of their loved ones.

Activist Sorath Lohar expressed her grief on women's traumatic situation in Pakistan and said, "We have been fighting and will continue to fight for our homeland and our resources."

Prominent Baloch activist Sammi Baloch highlighted the atrocities faced by Baloch families due to ongoing enforced differences. She lamented," "Being a woman in this society is itself a form of oppression. History remembers those who refuse to stay silent. Terror doesn't frighten us--it strengthens our resolve." (ANI)

