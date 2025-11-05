Tel Aviv [Israel], November 5 (ANI/TPS): In two separate incidents in the central Gaza Strip earlier today, IDF (Israel Defence Forces) units identified two terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line and approached IDF forces operating in the central Gaza Strip in a manner that posed an immediate threat to them. Immediately after identification, the forces eliminated the terrorists in order to eradicate the threat.

The IDF did not provide specific details about the incidents, nor the number of terrorists eliminated.

Also Read | Pakistan Denies Entry to Indian Hindu Pilgrims Visiting for Guru Nanak's 556th Birth Anniversary, Cities 'Non-Sikh' Status.

The Yellow Line marks the areas where Israeli forces are continuing to operate under the Gaza ceasefire agreement: Israel controls everything to the east, north and south of the line and Hamas and other terrorists are prohibited from crossing it.

"IDF forces in the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to eliminate any immediate threat," it said. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Opens Up About His Minimalist Lifestyle and Why He Chose a Life Without Alcohol, Coffee, or Sugar.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)