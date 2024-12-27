Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): The bilateral Naval exercise between India and Sri Lanka, SLINEX 24 (Sri Lanka - India Exercise 2024) was conducted from December 17 to December 20 at Visakhapatnam under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Thursday.

The ministry said that the exercise was conducted in two phases. The harbour phase was held from December 17 to December 18 while the sea phase was held from December 19 to December 20.

INS Sumitra of the Eastern Fleet, along with Special Forces team participated from Indian side, whereas, SLNS Sayura, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, along with Special Forces team participated from the side of the Sri Lankan Navy.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the inaugural ceremony of the exercise was held on December 17, followed by the Harbour Phase, during which, the participants engaged in professional and social exchanges. The Sea Phase commenced on December 19, which included joint exercises by Special Forces of both the navies, gun firings, communication procedures, seamanship as well as navigation evolutions and helicopter operations.

The details of the exercise were also shared on X by the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

"#SLINEX2024 The sea phase of #SLINEX2024 served as a platform for the #IndianNavy & @srilanka_navy to engage in complex exercises demonstrating their expertise and cooperation in all aspects of #maritimesecurity. The exercise comprising a wide range of scenarios and tactical maneuvers was a testimony to enhancing #interoperability between the two navies thereby fostering #MaritimeCooperation & #MaritimePartnership in the IOR, aligned with Gol's focus on #SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region)."

SLINEX series of bilateral exercises were initiated in 2005 and since then regular exercises have been conducted. The current edition of the exercise has further strengthened the ties between the two maritime neighbours and contributed towards creating a safe and rule-based Maritime domain thereby taking forward the Government of India's resolve and vision of SAGAR. (ANI)

