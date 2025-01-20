Ramallah (West Bank), Jan 20 (AP) Israel started to release 90 Palestinian prisoners and detainees on Monday, more than seven hours after three Israeli hostages released from Hamas captivity in Gaza returned to Israel.

A large bus carrying dozens of the detainees, all women or minors, exited the gates of Israel's Ofer prison, just outside the West Bank city of Ramallah.

All of those released are women or minors, according to a list provided by the Palestinian Authority's Commission for Prisoners' Affairs.

Israel had detained them for what it said were offences related to the country's security, from throwing stones to more serious accusations like attempt to murder. (AP)

