Lahore, Jan 11 (PTI) Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) requesting pre arrest bail in eight cases involving the May 9 violence.

In his plea, Khan, 72, argued he was in NAB custody in Islamabad at the time of the incidents and had been falsely implicated as part of political victimisation. He further stated that he has been facing legal actions related to these cases for the past two years.

Also Read | Pakistan Explosion: 4 Women, Minor Child Among 6 Members of Family Killed in Explosion of Fireworks Stored Inside House in Punjab.

Khan termed the cases against him as an act of "political revenge".

Khan told the court that he has been subjected to "political victimisation" and facing several "fabricated" cases for two years and requested the court to approve his post-arrest bail.

Also Read | Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Working Hours for Employees?.

The petition urged the court to grant bail and order his release in all eight cases, Pakistan Today reported.

Earlier, the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court had rejected his bail applications in these cases, including the Jinnah House attack.

“The ATC has rejected the bail applications, contrary to the facts,” Khan argued.

Khan is reportedly named in 12 cases related to the May 9 events though he has already secured bail in four of them.

Khan has been lodged at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since mid-2023 in multiple cases. The PTI has been at loggerheads with the federal government since the general elections in February 2024. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)