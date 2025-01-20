Chinari [PoJK], January 20 (ANI): The Degree College in Chinari, located in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), has become the centre of a growing dispute over land encroachment, as a powerful land mafia threatens to undermine the institution's future.

The absence of a boundary wall around the college ground has left the area vulnerable to illegal occupation by influential individuals. They have reportedly constructed illegal pillars on the college property, further complicating the situation.

Also Read | Penguins Love, Drama and Divorce: Do Penguins Mate for Life? Researchers Find Phillip Island's Aquatic Birds 'Divorce' Their Partners After Poor Breeding Season.

Muhammad Adil, a student at the college, expressed the collective frustration of his peers, saying, "We will not accept this mafia occupation. This is the future of our generations. As long as the government officials do not visit this place, we will continue our protest."

He and other students argue that this issue is not just about their own education but about ensuring a secure and peaceful environment for future students as well.

Also Read | Donald Trump Inauguration 2025 Full Guest List: Which Foreign Leaders Are Attending Donald Trump's Swearing In? Is PM Narendra Modi Going?.

The college administration's failure to secure the premises has allowed for encroachment on the ground, which has become a common issue.

"Someone, whether a landlord or a political figure, always tries to take control of the ground," Adil added. He specifically pointed out that the administration had left an 8-foot path for local residents but emphasised that any encroachment beyond this would not be tolerated.

Kashif, another student, voiced concerns about the deteriorating environment at the college.

"The environment is chaotic. Vehicles drive onto the premises, creating noise and disturbance. I struggle to concentrate on my studies because of this. The administration must build a boundary wall, and the illegal pillars should be removed immediately," he said.

The ongoing protest reflects the frustration of students who are demanding urgent action from both the local administration and the government.

Without proper intervention, the future of the college remains uncertain, and the students are determined to ensure that the educational grounds remain a safe and conducive space for learning.

The situation remains unresolved as students continue their protest, awaiting government action to safeguard their college's future and ensure that the land mafia's encroachment is brought to an end. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)