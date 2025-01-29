World News | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Explores Economic Partnerships in Japan

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on his official visit to Japan, engaged in key meetings with Hisashi Matsumoto, Parliamentary Vice Minister (MOFA), Daiki Arai, Director of A&D Medical, and Yuji Fukaswa, Chair of the Committee South Asia, Keidanren. Discussions emphasised India's role in the Indo-Pacific, Madhya Pradesh's potential as a medical device hub, and economic collaborations with Japan.

Agency News ANI| Jan 29, 2025 08:46 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav meets Hisashi Matsumoto, Parliamentary Vice Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA). (Photo: ANI)

Tokyo [Japan], January 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav continued his diplomatic engagements in Japan, meeting key officials and business leaders to strengthen ties and attract investment to the state.

Among his engagements, he chaired a meeting with Hisashi Matsumoto, Parliamentary Vice Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), where the discussion centered on the Indo-Pacific region and India's pivotal role within it.

Hisashi Matsumoto acknowledged India's importance, stating, "India is one of the important partners to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific concept. I would like to work to (use our strengths) and strengthen Indo-Japan relations." Reflecting on Madhya Pradesh's profile, Matsumoto remarked, "I just heard that the state of Madhya Pradesh is located in Central India and agriculture is thriving."

"A meeting was held with H.E. Mr. Hisashi Matsumoto, Parliamentary Vice Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. The discussion focused on the importance of Japan-India cooperation and strengthening ties at the state level," CM Mohan YAdav shared in a post on X.

https://x.com/DrMohanYadav51/status/1884432953616523363

During another meeting with Daiki Arai, Director of A&D Medical, CM Yadav's team showcased Madhya Pradesh's readiness to become a hub for medical device manufacturing. They highlighted, "If we talk about just the medical equipment, whatever is produced every year in India, is around 200 million yen." Elaborating on the state's infrastructure, the team added, "There is a 75 acres of land availability for the medical devices, it is supported by the Central Government's Pharmaceutical Ministry. This will have common testing and processing facilities for medical devices. They will have 3-D printing and prototyping facilities, biomedical and biocompatibility testing batches, incubation hub, skill development and training centres, tool rooms, manufacturing, etc. Almost all the testing facilities will be there."

In another engagement, CM Yadav met Yuji Fukaswa, Chair of the Committee South Asia at Keidanren and Chairman of East Japan Railway Company, further deepening economic discussions and exploring collaborative opportunities.

The series of high-level meetings underscores Madhya Pradesh's focus on fostering international partnerships and leveraging Japan's expertise in various sectors to drive development in the state. (ANI)

