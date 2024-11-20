Singapore, Nov 20 (PTI) Multinational financial services provider Mirae Asset Group plans to set up a global capability centre in India to tap India's talent pool and support its global operations, a senior company official said.

Anuj Suneja, Head of India Equity Sales at Mirae Asset Securities, Singapore, said that the group has a long-term commitment to India as both a strategic investment destination and a key operational base for its international growth.

Also Read | Pakistan Suicide Attack: 12 Military Personnel Killed, 10 Critically Injured After 6 Men Rams Explosives-Laden Vehicle Into Wall of Check Post in MaliKhel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

“To leverage India's deep talent pool in the areas of fintech, data analytics, software development and to support Mirae Asset's global operations, the group plans to set up Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India,” Sunjea told PTI.

“We aim to position Mirae Asset Securities Singapore (MASSG) ourselves as a trusted gateway to India, offering support and guidance to those looking to invest in India,” Suneja said.

Also Read | Nokia Partners Bharti Airtel, Wins Multi-Billion 5G Deal From Telecom Giant for India Operations.

Mirae Asset Capital Markets India Head of Institutional Business Manish Jain said the investment banking and financial services firm has built a balance sheet size of Rs 6,100 crore and is among one of the leading institutional equity players in India.

“After most of the empanelment in India, now we want to focus on Asia-based investors with our differentiated offerings,” Jain said.

The officials were speaking with PTI after presenting the potential of investments in India to a group of investors based in the city-state.

At the event held on Tuesday, which was attended by more than 100 professionals, Jain and Suneja shared insights on why India represents one of the most compelling investment opportunities available globally.

They also highlighted the key factors that make India a prime destination for investment, especially listing the robust GDP growth, inflation and stable government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)