Washington DC [US], November 29 (ANI): Johnnie Moore, the former Commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), expressed concern over the global silence on the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, Moore said, "Human rights organizations and religious freedom organizations sought to raise their voices every second right. I think that a lot of times the Hindu community, when they are persecuted around the world, unfortunately, fewer people speak up about it. I'm committing to doing the exact opposite. I'm calling for the world's human rights and religious freedom organizations to do the same".

"When Muhammad Yunus came in as the interim leader of the country, he made promises related to democracy, the rule of law, and all of these values that are cherished by the West and our international institutions. This is a moment of existential threat not only for the minorities of Bangladesh but for the entire country. It is a call to advocate for human rights and religious freedom to speak up," he added.

Moore also said that the present US administration under Joe Biden hadn't paid enough attention to Bangladesh and this would change under Trump.

"I am astonished that the current administration hasn't been paying more attention to Bangladesh. But the fact of the matter is, that one of the reasons why there's going to be a change of administration in the United States in just a few weeks is because the foreign policy of this administration has not paid attention to a lot of issues. That's why there are more than 50 conflicts all around the world, more since World War II. But I can also tell you this, Donald Trump is coming to town in Washington DC and he's coming to town with an incredible team of advocates for American values, that view countries like India as indispensable allies in shaping the future of the world," he said.

Moore's remarks come against the backdrop of the arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

Earlier, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) also expressed solidarity with Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag.

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina also condemned the 'unjust' arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, and demanded his 'immediate release'.

"A senior leader of the Sanatan religious community has been unjustly arrested, and I demand his immediate release. Temples have been set ablaze in Chittagong. Previously, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries, and the homes of the Ahmadiyya community have been attacked, vandalised, looted, and burned. The religious freedom and safety of all communities must be ensured," Sheikh Hasina said in a statement.

The Ministry of External Affairs also reacted to the arrest on Tuesday and urged the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus.

"We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote," the statement said.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples," the statement added. (ANI)

