Panjgur [Pakistan], January 29 (ANI): Paank, the Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement, has strongly condemned the ongoing harassment and psychological torment inflicted on the families of forcibly disappeared individuals in Balochistan. In a post on X, the organisation highlighted a recent incident in the Parom district of Panjgur, where two civilians--Tariq, son of Haji Mahmood, and Halima, daughter of Dost Muhammad--were detained by security personnel and subjected to enforced disappearance.

Although both individuals were eventually released, Paank emphasised that their unlawful detention underscores the persistent violations of fundamental rights in the region. The organisation further stressed that families seeking justice for their missing loved ones continue to face institutionalised harassment and intimidation.

According to Paank's post, the case is particularly distressing given the background of the victims. Tariq had previously been subjected to enforced disappearance. Halima's father, Dost Muhammad, has been missing since 2012, leaving her family in a prolonged state of anguish. Additionally, Tariq's brother, Dosta, was killed in a drone attack last year, effectively wiping out his entire family.

"This ongoing persecution of grieving families reflects a deep disregard for justice and human dignity," the post stated. "Instead of being met with compassion and accountability, these families face relentless victimisation."

Paank further highlighted that "enforced disappearances remain a grim reality in Balochistan, where many families continue to endure psychological trauma and social stigma while seeking answers about their missing relatives." The group emphasised that targeting family members of victims only exacerbates their suffering and perpetuates an atmosphere of oppression and fear across the region.

Earlier, Paank had also condemned the extrajudicial killing of Pindok, son of Somar, by Pakistani security forces in Mazarabad, located in Balochistan's Awaran district.

Calling for urgent intervention, the organisation urged human rights groups, civil society, and the international community to take action. "The perpetrators of such inhumane practices must be held accountable, and the families of the disappeared must be treated with respect and dignity," the post read. (ANI)

