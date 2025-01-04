Turbat [Pakistan], January 4 (ANI): Four people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a passenger bus suffered a blast in the Turbat city of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Bahman area, where a bus travelling from Karachi to Turbat was targeted in the attack.

The injured and the dead were shifted to nearby hospital. ARY News reported. reported citing sources said that several of the injured are in critical condition.

Zohaib Mohsin, the former SSP of Gwadar and several police personnel are among those injured as his car also became the target of explosion

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the attack.

More details are awaited in the incident.

Earlier in the day, an explosion shook the outer wall of a police station in the I-9 area of Pakistan's Islamabad.

According to the officials, no one was injured in the attack as the magnitude of the explosion was limited.

A duty officer had heard the explosions and ignored it, considering the sound of a tyre burst. However, it was revealed that the explosion happened on the premises of the police station.

The police have collected the metal pieces found near the wall. Further investigation is underway.

On December 25, 2024, a police officer was killed in an attack carried out by terrorists in Pakistan's Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

An official said that the terrorists opened fire in the jurisdiction of Ahmedzai Sub-division Wazir police station, which killed Head Constable Wazir Zada, as per ARY News.

A police official said that the police Head Constable was moved to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

Earlier, a police personnel was killed and a polio worker was injured in an attack by unknown assailants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa's Karak area. (ANI)

