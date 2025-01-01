Karachi [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): Over 300 people have been booked after clashes between protesters and police at Karachi's Numaish Chowrangi as the protest turned violent on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the FIR, the protesters targeted police using batons, stones and even fired at them, injuring six officers. The case includes charges of vandalism, terrorism, rioting, attempted murder and attacking police.

Also Read | Russia's Gazprom Halts Gas Transit Through Ukraine Due to Kyiv's Refusal To Extend Gas Transit Agreement.

During the clashes, protesters set fire to four motorcycles and damaged a police mobile. During the police operation, 19 people involved in the rioting were arrested, according to ARY News report.

Meanwhile, two religious parties, including Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), continue their sit-ins at six locations of Karachi, impacting movement of traffic and causing inconvenience to commuters on Wednesday. According to Karachi traffic police, protests are being held at Numaish Chowrangi, Abu al-Hasan Isfahani Road, Kamran Chowrangi, and Water Pump areas.

Also Read | South Korea Plane Crash: South Korean Government To Send Jeju Air Flight Data Recorder to US for Analysis.

Numaish Chowrangi is closed to traffic, while both roads leading to Abu al-Hasan Isfahani Road and Abbas Town have also been closed. The traffic movement has also been closed between Kamran Chowrangi to Mosmiyat Road. Water Pump to Incholi road is also blocked by the protesters, impacting traffic movement.

The road between Sohrab Goth to Water Pump is open and the Banaras to Orangi Town route is also clear for traffic. Authorities have called on commuters to remain patient and take alternative routes while travelling to avoid delays, according to ARY News report. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)