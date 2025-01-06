Balochistan [Pakistan], January 6 (ANI): Residents of Pasni in Pakistan's Balochistan held a protest rally on the 12th anniversary of the enforced disappearance of Dostain Baloch, also known as Bolan Kareem, The Balochistan Post reported.

The rally began at Pasni Press Club and ended at JS Bank, with a significant number of participants, including women and children.

Protesters carried placards and banners demanding the release of Bolan Kareem and other missing persons. During the rally, speakers said that 12 years have passed since Bolan Kareem's disappearance.

Speakers shared the suffering of Bolan Kareem's family, especially his mother, who has been waiting for the past 12 years for her son to return home. They said that the past 12 years have been an unbearable ordeal for his mother and sisters, The Balochistan Post reported.

The protesters called on authorities to release all missing persons. They said that individuals should be presented in courts if they have been accused of committing crimes instead of being held without trial for years. They termed the practice of depriving individuals and their families of their lives and happiness for more than 10 years an act of injustice.

Meanwhile, the brother of missing Nauman Ishaq in Gwadar released a statement about his enforced disappearance. He said that Nauman Ishaq was taken from Dhoriya Tyab Dip, Gwadar on November 7, 2024, and he continues to remain missing, The Balochistan Post reported.

He said that the family has repeatedly asked state institutions about the crime committed by Nauman Ishaq. He called on authorities to present his brother in court if he is accused of wrongdoing, instead of keeping him in indefinite detention.

He warned that the family will take to the streets in protest if Nauman Ishaq is not released by tomorrow. He even urged the people of Gwadar to join a rally from Mulla Moosa Intersection to the CPEC road to raise their voices against enforced disappearances.

On December 28, Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch expressed concern over the rise in incidents of "military barbarism", enforced disappearances and dumping by local militias backed by state security forces in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

She said that "military barbarism" is being conducted with full force, especially in Balochistan's remote areas. Highlighting a case of enforced disappearance, she alleged that Zareef was disappeared in the Tump town of Kech and later killed. She expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased and urged the people of Balochistan to join the sit-in in Turbat.

In a post shared on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "The intensity of military barbarism, along with enforced disappearances and dumping by local militias backed by state security forces locally known as "Death Squad," has intensified recently."

"The military barbarism is being carried out with full force, particularly in Balochistan's remote areas. As part of this campaign, Zareef, son of Homar, was disappeared last night in Tump town, Kech, and later killed. BYC and I stand in full solidarity with the deceased's family and appeal to the Baloch nation to join the sit-in in Turbat," she added. (ANI)

