Lahore, Jan 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov in Lahore and discussed the possibility of Moscow supplying oil and gas to Pakistan on a long term basis.

The Prime Minister's office later said in a statement that both sides agreed on the importance of the energy sector for the development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

The "views were exchanged on supplying oil and gas from Russia to Pakistan on a long term basis. Matters related to gas pipelines were also reviewed," it added.

Sharif recalled his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand in September 2022, and said that the meeting had reached important decisions to further strengthen Pakistan-Russia relations.

Shulginov reciprocated the Prime Minister's sentiments and delivered a special message of President Putin to him.

In his message, President Putin referring to Pakistan as Russia's important partner in South Asia and the Islamic World reiterated Russia's strong interest to deepen the bilateral relationship, the statement said.

Sharif expressed desire to upgrade bilateral cooperation with Russia in trade, investment and economic matters.

