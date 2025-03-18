New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in multiple high-level meetings on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi.

He met Latvia's Foreign Minister Baiba Braze and appreciated her views on Ukraine and India's ties with the EU. "Glad to meet FM Baiba Braze of Latvia. Appreciate her perspectives on Ukraine developments and our ties with EU," he posted on X.

Jaishankar also spoke with Antigua & Barbuda's Foreign Minister Chet Greene on health, education, sports, and capacity building. "A good conversation with FM Chet Greene of Antigua & Barbuda on #Raisina2025 sidelines. Spoke about our cooperation in health, education, sports and capacity building."

He discussed nuclear safety and non-proliferation with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, stating, "Delighted to meet Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2025 today. Discussed nuclear safety and non-proliferation issues."

In his meeting with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel, he reviewed bilateral cooperation. "Glad to meet Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Khaleel of Maldives in New Delhi today. Reviewed the progress of our bilateral cooperation," he added.

Earlier today, Jaishankar met Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and appreciated his assessment of peace negotiations.

He also highlighted Ukraine's new Consulate General in Mumbai. He held talks with Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa on digital cooperation, connectivity, food security, and BIMSTEC.

"Great meeting FM @AmbPoohMaris of Thailand in New Delhi today. Had a productive exchange on our digital, connectivity and food security cooperation, as well as our BIMSTEC partnership," he shared.

Jaishankar also met Peruvian Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer Salcedo to discuss strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation. They witnessed an agreement exchange between the National Archives of India and the General Archives of Peru.

"A pleasure interacting with FM Elmer Schialer Salcedo of Peru today. Discussed avenues for deepening our bilateral political, economic and infrastructure cooperation, and widening our multilateral engagement. Also witnessed an exchange of agreement on information exchange and documentation between the National Archives of India and General Archives of Peru," he wrote.

The Raisina Dialogue, being held in New Delhi from March 17-19, is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

