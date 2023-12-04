Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 4 (ANI): Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah will begin his official visit to India today as part of a series of international tours aimed at showcasing Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to serving Umrah performers and visitors.

This visit aims to achieve significant advancements in streamlining procedures, enhancing services, and outlining comprehensive plans for hosting pilgrims and Umrah performers, aligning closely with the outlined objectives of "Saudi Vision 2030", as per an official release.

During the visit, Al-Rabiah will engage in high-level discussions with the top leaders and prominent figures in the Hajj and Umrah services sectors, primarily strengthening coordination and collaboration.

The discussions will especially focus on facilitating the smooth travel of Indian guests to the revered two Holy Mosques, underscoring the commitment to providing convenient and efficient services.

To further streamline processes for Indian Umrah seekers, an inaugural exhibition for the Nusuk platform and the Tasheer e-visa-issuing centre will be organized during the visit. This initiative highlights the dedication to providing seamless and user-friendly services for Umrah performers from India.

A distinguished delegation comprising senior officials from the Ministry and representatives from the private sector and associated entities will accompany Al-Rabiah on his visit.

The visit aims to introduce the array of facilities available to the guests of Allah from India, emphasising the distinctive benefits of the electronic Umrah visa and the Nusuk platform and reinforcing the commitment to providing exceptional services, as per the release.

According to the official release, these international visits reflect the ministry's and its partners' continuous efforts in the Hajj ecosystem to establish robust communication channels and foster cooperation with countries worldwide. The primary objective of these trips is to showcase the exceptional services provided by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Umrah seekers and visitors coming to the Kingdom.

Moreover, the initiatives seek to facilitate and enhance the procedures for those travelling to Makkah and Madinah, aligning with the government's steadfast commitment to creating the best possible experience for the guests of Allah.

The collective aim is to bring about a qualitative and unique transformation in the Umrah and visitation experience, further underscoring Saudi Arabia's enduring dedication to serving the pilgrims and visitors with excellence and unparalleled hospitality, the release said. (ANI)

