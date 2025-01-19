Karachi, Jan 19 (PTI) Pakistani security forces on Sunday killed five suspected terrorists attempting to cross into the Balochistan province of Pakistan from Afghanistan, the ISPR said.

According to the military's media wing, the terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group were killed while trying to infiltrate the Zhob district of the restive province early Sunday.

Also Read | Gaza Ceasefire-Hostage Deal Comes Into Effect After Israel Confirms Getting List of Hostages.

Pakistan has regularly asked the Afghanistan Taliban government to take action against the TTP militant group which the Pakistan government blames for terror attacks in Pakistan.

The Pakistan government emphasises the TTP militants operate from their hideouts in the neighbouring country which shares its borders with two provinces of Pakistan.

Also Read | Hindenburg Research Founder Nathan Anderson Named in Investigations for Securities Fraud, Faulty Disclosures, Say Reports.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been strained due to frequent border skirmishes.

Kabul, however, denies the TTP was behind the attacks in Pakistan.

The ISPR statement reiterated that Pakistan has “consistently been asking [the] interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border”.

“[The] interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by TTP terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the statement read.

Pakistani security forces are also facing challenges from outlawed separatist groups in Balochistan who have stepped up their terror attacks in the province.

On Saturday night, armed militants who attacked a Levies checkpost in the Turbat area snatched arms, ammunition, and communication devices from the personnel, a police official said.

The official said no loss of lives has been reported in the incident.

Since last year, Pakistan fighter jets have twice carried out bomb attacks on suspected TTP locations/camps in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province, killing and wounding several terrorists, security officials claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)