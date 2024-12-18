Abuja, Dec 18 (AP) Several children in southwestern Nigeria were killed Wednesday in a stampede during a holiday fair organised by a school, the local governor said.

The stampede occurred at the Islamic High School Basorun in Oyo state, and security forces have been deployed to prevent further deaths, Oyo state Gov. Seyi Makinde said. (AP)

