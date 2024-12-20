Washington, Dec 20 (AP) Tesla is recalling almost 7,00,000 vehicles because of an issue with the warning light on the tire pressure monitoring system.

According to a letter Thursday from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall includes certain 2024 Cybertruck, 2017-2025 Model 3, and 2020-2025 Model Y vehicles.

The issue is that the tire pressure monitoring system warning light on the vehicles may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, failing to warn the driver of low tire pressure. Driving with improperly inflated tires can increase the risk of a crash.

The Elon Musk-led automaker said it's providing a free software update to fix the problem.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on February 15, 2025. (AP)

