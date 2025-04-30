Washington, Apr 30 (AP) President Donald Trump has dismissed many of former President Joe Biden's nominees to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, including Doug Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Emhoff, who is Jewish and who led the Biden administration's efforts to combat antisemitism, criticised Trump's action, saying, “Let me be clear: Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicised.”

He added, “To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonours the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve.”

Others dismissed alongside Emhoff include former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain and former domestic policy adviser Susan Rice. (AP)

