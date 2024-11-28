Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Media Pavilion at the Global Media Congress (GMC) has provided an inspiring platform to showcase the evolution of national media and its ongoing advancements. The pavilion features the National Media Office (NMO), the UAE Media Council, and the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director-General of the NMO, Acting Director-General of WAM and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Global Media Congress, emphasised that the UAE Media Pavilion highlights the nation's latest achievements in the media sector. This includes pioneering initiatives and strategies aimed at developing a comprehensive media system that aligns with the rapid transformation of the global media landscape. It reflects the UAE's vision of solidifying its status as a regional and international hub for the media industry and a key destination for media investments.

Also Read | Donald Trump a Friend of India and PM Narendra Modi, Don't Foresee Any Problem Whatsoever, Says Piyush Goyal.

He added that the pavilion offers leading media institutions the opportunity to form partnerships, exchange expertise, and explore innovations shaping the future of media across print, audio, and visual platforms. It also facilitates interaction with thought leaders and experts to envision future media trends and strengthen its role in advancing sustainable development.

Al Kaabi noted that the pavilion unifies the efforts of industry leaders, content creators, and media innovators, reinforcing the UAE's position as a model for excellence in modern media. It showcases the nation's commitment to adopting global best practices and trends, promoting transparency, innovation, and national responsibility in the media sector.

Also Read | Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest: Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina Condemns Arrest of Hindu Spiritual Leader, Demands His Release.

A key feature of the congress is its focus on social networks, with dedicated hubs strategically placed throughout the event. These hubs provide visitors with opportunities to engage in meaningful discussions, explore collaboration possibilities, and build lasting partnerships with media professionals, decision-makers, and innovators.

The third edition of the Global Media Congress offers an enriched experience, with new sessions exploring artificial intelligence in media, immersive storytelling, and cutting-edge digital content strategies. These elements deliver fresh insights into the rapidly evolving media landscape.

The congress also includes pioneering dialogue sessions, practical workshops, and future-focused initiatives such as the innovation stage and media labs. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)