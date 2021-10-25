Khartoum, October 25: The United Nations on has expressed concern over reports of a military coup in Sudan and has called on the security forces of the North African country to "immediately" release those reported to have been detained.

A statement issued by the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) for Sudan, Volker Perthes on Monday said: "I am very concerned about reports of an ongoing coup and attempts to undermine the political transition in Sudan. The prolonged detentions of the Prime Minister, government officials and politicians are reportedly unacceptable."

According to various media outlets, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has been put under house arrest after an unidentified military force besieged his house early on Monday. Citing Arab News daily, Sputnik reported that four of Sudan's cabinet ministers and one civilian representative of the Sovereign Council were also arrested in the early hours of Monday. Volker appealed to the security forces to immediately release the detained ones. China Plans to Block Private Investment in Media: Report.

"I call on the security forces to immediately release those who have been unlawfully detained or placed under house arrest. It is the responsibility of these forces to ensure the security and safety of the persons in their custody," he tweeted. He further urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and return to dialogue.

"I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint. All parties should immediately return to dialogue and participate in good faith to restore constitutional order," Volker Perthes tweeted. Earlier, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), a coalition of labour unions opposed to the country's military issued a statement calling on people to occupy the streets and declare "a state of resistance and civil disobedience."

Khartoum police deployed teargas against demonstrators demanding a transfer of power from the military to the civilian government on Sunday, according to a Sputnik correspondent. The term of the eleven-member transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan expires next month. After that, the military council is to transfer power to the civilian government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)