World News | Vande Bharat Flight Brings Back 180 Indians from Bahrain

Manama [Bahrain], June 13 (ANI): An Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission on Thursday brought back 180 stranded Indians from Bahrain.

Air India Express IX 1172 departed for Delhi earlier on Thursday with a total of 178 passengers and 2 infants on board, according to the Indian embassy in Bahrain.

'Vande Bharat' mission is a Government of India's initiative to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain Covid-19 spread.

A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16.

The third phase of the exercise began on June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)

