Damascus, Dec 8 (AP) Syrian state TV has aired a video statement by a group of men saying that President Bashar Assad was overthrown and all prisoners have been set free.

The man who read a statement said the Operations Room to Conquer Damascus is calling on all opposition fighters and citizens to preserve state institutions of “the free Syrian state.”

“Long live the free Syrian state that is to all Syrians and all” their sects and ethnic groups, they said. (AP)

