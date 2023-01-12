New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Archil Dzuliashvili, ambassador of Georgia to India said that the Government of India initiated hosting a special and important event, the Voice of Global South Summit.

The ambassador told ANI that India's G20 Presidency provides a strong opportunity to many countries to bring their voice and ideas into the dialogue and discussions of the G20.

He said that in view of the global challenges and regional conflicts that we are experiencing today, it becomes more important to maintain peace and stability and that is the main priority of most countries around the world.

"The minister of foreign affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili is delighted to bring to our attention the importance of global dialogue in order to create a peaceful, safe and stable environment," Dzuliashvili said.

"Georgia is working on better connectivity between the east and the west," he added.

Ibrahim Shaheeb the High Commissioner of Maldives to India congratulated India for assuming the presidency of G20 and also welcomed the initiative by India to convene the Voice of Global South Summit.

He said that the global south contributes to more than half of the global economy and makes up much of the world that we live in.

"The timely summit creates an opportunity for us to raise the concerns central to the global south. With India's G-20 priorities aligning with our national priorities, we are confident that our voice will be heard," Shaheeb said.

India is hosting 'The Voice of Global South' Summit from January 12-13. Ten to 20 countries will be part of one session and two lead sessions will be hosted by Prime Minister Modi.

"We will be hosting a special virtual summit on 12th and 13th January 2023. This summit will be called the Voice of Global South Summit under the theme Unity of Voice and Unity of purpose," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had said during a special briefing.

"It essentially envisages bringing together countries of the global south and sharing their perspective and priorities on a common platform across a whole range of issues," he added.

This initiative is inspired by PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. It is also underpinned by India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' Kwatra said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underscored the importance of the 'equivalent voice' of the Global South on the international platform and reiterated that their voice is the voice of India, and their priorities are India's too.

Speaking virtually at the inaugural leaders' session of 'Voice of Global South: For human-centric development', PM Modi said, "We supported each other in the fight against foreign rule and we can do it again in this century to create a new world order that will ensure the welfare of our citizens. Your voice is India's voice and your priorities are India's priorities." (ANI)

