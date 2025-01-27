Munich [Germany], January 27 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) raised alarm over the ongoing hunger strike by 48 Uyghur refugees in Bangkok, which has now entered its 15th day, as they face the threat of being deported to China.

In a press release, WUC stated that these refugees, who fled persecution in East Turkistan in 2014, are at risk of "severe consequences" if forced to return to China, where the government has been accused of "systematic human rights violations" against the Uyghurs.

The detainees have vowed to continue their strike until they can meet with UNHCR officials, but Thai authorities have yet to respond to their demands.

WUC further highlighted that the group began their hunger strike on January 10, after learning they could be deported back to China. The international community has expressed grave concern, as China's treatment of Uyghurs is widely documented, involving arbitrary detention, forced labour, torture, and other forms of abuse.

The WUC urged the Thai government to halt any deportations and called on the international community, including the United Nations, European Union, and humanitarian organizations, to intervene.

"These refugees risk irreparable harm if sent back to China, where they could face torture or even death. The WUC stresses the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of these Uyghur refugees, who continue to endure hardships," it stated.

Earlier, United Nations experts urgently called on the Thai government to suspend the potential deportation of 48 Uyghur refugees to China, citing the severe risk of torture or other forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment they would face upon their return.

The experts emphasized that the well-documented mistreatment of the Uyghur minority in China raises serious concerns for the group's safety. They warned that deporting them would violate international laws prohibiting the return of individuals to situations where they face the threat of torture, stressing that the refugees are at risk of suffering irreparable harm. (ANI)

