Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), the largest U.S.-based private SaaS company in the world and an Industry leader in HR, Payroll, and Workforce Management solutions, announced the opening of its Centre of Excellence in Pune, Maharashtra, marking a new milestone in UKG's growth journey in India. This new India office is designed to deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers in 150 countries worldwide, leveraging the city's highly skilled and diverse talent pool. With 80,000 organizations using its cloud solutions around the world, UKG supports a growing customer base across the world and in India to optimize workforce strategies, drive better business outcomes, and help every organization become a great place to work through technology built for all.

With recent strategic appointments-including Jennifer Morgan as EO and Nitin Chandel as Group Vice President and India Country Manager-UKG is reinforcing its leadership bench as it enters a new chapter of growth and innovation.

Expansion In India

UKG has been present in India since 2007. The new space in Pune will complement UKG's existing offices in Noida, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, contributing to the company's growing presence in the country, where UKG employs more than 3,000 people. The Pune centre is expected to house up to 500 employees this year and will focus on advancing UKG's product innovation along with AI-powered workforce management platforms and solutions. By tapping into Pune's thriving technology talent ecosystem-including the presence of premier engineering colleges and a talented tech community-UKG aims to accelerate its mission of helping organizations become great places to work.

To celebrate this milestone, an exclusive networking event with Pune's top and trending tech minds was organised this week, with an opportunity to explore new ideas and strengthen the bonds that drive our collective success as a region.

"India has always been a key global growth engine for us. The contributions from the India team have been critical for UKG in reaching the #1 market share position in our industry worldwide. Our continued India expansion, starting here in Pune, will play a pivotal role in driving the next chapter of our global growth success," said Nitin Chandel, Group Vice President & India Country Manager, UKG. "Our investment in this new centre reinforces our long-term commitment to India and recognizes Pune's rising stature in the global tech landscape as a strategic location for growth and AI-led innovation."

"At UKG, we are focused on building global platforms that power the modern workforce. The Pune Centre of Excellence will be an integral part of our product and technology ecosystem, helping us scale faster, innovate more boldly, and deliver outcomes that matter-not just for our customers in India, but all 80,000 organizations that rely on UKG solutions around the world," said UKG Chief Product Officer Suresh Vittal. "We see Pune as a strategic site where deep engineering expertise meets a culture of innovation. The talent we bring here will be at the forefront of solving complex challenges and shaping the future of our global HCM and workforce management solutions."

UKG cares deeply about its community and its responsibility to take care of the world in which it lives and works. Doing the right thing for its employees, customers, and communities is a core commitment. In the coming months, UKG is set to invest in several new initiatives in the region, in addition to the support it already extends to its community partners ANK-NGO and based in Delhi-NCR.

As part of its India growth strategy, UKG plans to hire more than 500+ professionals across engineering, product, and customer-facing roles in Pune by the end of the year. To further strengthen its talent base, UKG has also launched nationwide hiring drives - engaging talent across India - and introducing them to its innovation-led, R&D-focused culture. These efforts reflect UKG's deep commitment to belonging, inclusion, and building dynamic teams that represent the best of India's technology talent.

Kickstarting its talent development and campus engagement in the region, UKG was a key sponsor for the Tech Fest in April, hosted by MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women in Pune. UKG's Early Careers team has hired 300+ campus graduates across the country this fiscal year, reflecting the company's focus on building a strong talent pipeline in India.

UKG is on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 organizations across all sizes, industries, and geographies-including two-thirds of the Fortune 1000-trust UKG HR, payroll, and workforce management culture cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world's largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what's possible when organizations invest in their people.

