Brussels [Belgium], December 19 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday held a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, focusing on Ukraine's EU accession process, priorities of the newly formed European Commission, and use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on Wednesday to hold talks with European partners amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Today, during the meeting with the President of the European Commission, @vonderleyen, we discussed the priorities of the newly formed European Commission and Ukraine's accession to the EU. We also addressed the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's needs."

Zelenskyy also welcomed the EU's new EUR18.1 billion macro-financial assistance package, with the first tranche expected in January 2025.

"I am grateful for the new EU macro-financial assistance of EUR18.1 billion as part of the G7 loan, with the first tranche expected in January 2025. We value Ursula von der Leyen's personal efforts to consolidate unity within the EU around our country. A shared position between Ukraine and all other European countries is crucial to bringing a just peace closer," the post added.

Meanwhile, Ursula noted that next year will be "crucial" for Ukraine and ensured Europe's support for Ukraine's freedom.

Sharing a post on X, Ursula wrote, "2025 will be a crucial year for Ukraine and its partners, we discussed with @ZelenskyyUa. We will stand by Ukraine's right to fight for its freedom and choose its own destiny. We will support Ukraine's economic stability, with over EUR30 billion of EU support next year."

Earlier in the day, upon arrival in Brussels, the Ukrainian President held a meeting with NATO Chief Mark Rutte to focus on strengthening air defence in Ukraine. He noted that the partners expressed willingness to work towards effective security guarantees for Ukraine.

Sharing the details on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Brussels. An important and very substantive meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Our talks focused on strengthening air defense for Ukraine and ensuring the reliability of the peace we are collectively working to achieve."

"We thank Mark, NATO Secretary General, and all our partners for their willingness to more actively enhance our air shield and work together for effective security guarantees. The Alliance will do everything to ensure that Ukraine is as strong as possible when we turn to more active diplomacy. We greatly appreciate @SecGenNATO's efforts in organizing today's meetings," the post added. (ANI)

