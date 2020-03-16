2020 Hyundai Creta SUV Launched in India at Rs 9.99 Lakh; Prices, Features & Specifications

Hyundai Creta 2020 Launched (File Photo)

Hyundai India on Monday officially announced the launch of the new generation Hyundai Creta SUV in India with an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2020 Hyundai Creta is now offered in five trim levels - E, EX, S, SX & SX(O). The bookings for the SUV are already open across all Hyundai dealerships in the country. The interested buyers can book the SUV with a token amount of Rs 25,000. The company officially announced at the event that the next-gen Creta has garnered over 14,000 bookings.

Talking about the exteriors, the new Hyundai Creta 2020 comes with a signature-style 3D cascading grille with chrome garnishing, Trio Beam LED headlamps (projector headlights for the base and mid variants), LED positioning lamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, roof rails, body-coloured ORVMs, dual-tone bumpers and more. 2020 Hyundai Creta SUV Launching in India Tomorrow.

On the inside, the Hyundai Creta sports dual-tone Black & Greige interiors with leather upholstery. The turbo variants come with all-back interiors with an orange colour pack. Adding comfort and convenience, the SUV is loaded with D-Cut steering wheel, soothing blue ambient lighting, smart Panoramic Sunroof, 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with BlueLink Connectivity, smartphone connectivity and more.

2020 Hyundai Creta (Photo Credits: Hyundai India)

All-new Hyundai Creta comes in ten exciting shades - Typhoon Silver, Polar White, Red Mulberry, Galaxy Blue, Lava Orange, Phantom Black, Titan Grey, Polar White with Phantom Black, Lava Orange with Phantom Black and Deep Forest. Dimension-wise, the overall length of the SUV measures 4300mm, a width of 1790mm and height of 1635mm. The wheelbase of the new Creta stands at 2610mm.

On the mechanical front, the next-gen Hyundai Creta comes in three powertrain options, which includes two petrol and one diesel. The two petrol engines are 1.5-litre MPi and 1.4-litre Turbo GDi whereas the diesel unit is a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine. The 1.5-litre petrol makes 113 bhp of maximum power with peak torque of 144Nm while the turbo petrol makes 138 bhp with 242Nm of power figures. The diesel unit develops 113bhp against 250Nm of power figures. Transmission functionalities are carried out by 6-speed manual as standard along with optional 6-speed AT, 7-speed DCT and iVT.

Tweet By Hyundai India:

Presenting the Ultimate Introductory Price of #AllNewCRETA, The Ultimate SUV starting at INR 9 99 000. To know more about it's Ultimate Features click here https://t.co/v1sOzBxaed pic.twitter.com/ZVwmDUulDb — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) March 16, 2020

The all-new Hyundai Creta competes against the likes of Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Renault Duster, Jeep Compass and others in the compact SUV space. Coming to the pricing, the 2020 Hyundai Creta gets a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the EX variant and goes up to Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the SX(O) model.