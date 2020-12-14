Hyundai, the South Korean automaker on Monday officially announced that it has received around 30,000 bookings for the all-new Hyundai i20. The premium hatchback achieved this landmark in just 40 days of its launch. The company has already delivered 10,000 units of the car to its customers. The company also confirmed that around 10% of customers have booked dual-tone colour options offered on the all-new i20. And, Fiery Red & Starry Night are the most popular colour options among buyers. All-New Hyundai i20 Garners 20,000 Units in Just 20 Days Of India Launch.

As a reminder, the 2020 Hyundai i20 was launched in the country on November 5, 2020 with a starting price of Rs. 6.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in three engine options – 1.5-litre U2 CRDi Diesel with 6MT, 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol with 5MT/IVT and 1.0-Litre T-GDi Petrol with iMT & 7DCT.

2020 Hyundai i20 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Hyundai India)

The main highlights of the new i20 hatchback are 6-Airbags, ESC with VSM & Hill Assist Control, Bose Premium 7 Speaker Sound System, Digital Cockpit with 26.03 cm HD Touchscreen Infotainment & Navigation System, Hyundai Bluelink with Over the Air (OTA) Map Updates, Oxyboost Air Purifier with Air Quality Indicator, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Wireless Charger with Cooling Pad and more.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India LTD said, “We are witnessing a truly superlative customer response for the all-new i20 that has captivated the hearts and minds of Indian customers with its futuristic design and advanced technologies. After a stellar festive season, we are happy to share, that 10 000 customers have already taken delivery of the all-new i20.”

2020 Hyundai i20 Launched in India

He further added, “We are delighted to receive around 30 000 bookings for the all-new i20 and as Smart Indian customers are opting for smart cars, we are observing that around 85 % of these bookings are attributed to higher trims of the all-new i20.”

