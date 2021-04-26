Suzuki Motorcycles India on Monday officially launched the much-awaited 2021 Hayabusa in the country. Priced at Rs 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the iconic motorcycle was revealed in the global markets in February. The third generation Hayabusa aka GSX-1300R sports substantial updates over the predecessor. It is around 3 lakh costlier than the outgoing model. Customers interested in purchasing the 'Busa' can book it with a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. Suzuki Motorcycle India Expands BSVI Product Portfolio with V-Strom 650XT ABS.

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa gets LED Daytime Running Lamps with an LED headlamp. It comes in three colours - Glass Sparkle Black/ Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Mat Sword Silver/ Candy Daring Red and last, Pearl Brilliant White/ Metallic Mat Stellar Blue. Dimension-wise, the wheelbase has remained intact at 1,480 mm. However, the ground clearance and the seat height have been reduced that stand at 120 mm and 800 mm.

The new-generation Hayabusa comes with an updated engine, which is 1,340cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The motor is capable of developing 187 bhp and 150 Nm of max torque, while mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The predecessor was slightly more powerful as it produced 194 bhp and 154 Nm. The two-wheeler manufacturer has employed new connecting rods, fuel injectors, updated cams, revised crankshaft and lighter pistons on the engine that has helped in improving performance. However, the fuel efficiency of the bike has dipped to 18.05 kmpl from 21.5 kmpl.

The instrument cluster on the bike is all-new, but it retains the iconic four analogue clusters. There's a bigger TFT screen right that provides information and configuration details about the bike. The company has loaded the all-new Hayabusa with a bunch of new features such as cruise control, hill hold control system, slope dependent control system, Active Speed limiter combined brake system and motion track brake system, Suzuki Easy Start System, Launch Control System and more. Another highlight of the bike is the inclusion of the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) that enables different riding modes - Active, Basic, and Comfort.

