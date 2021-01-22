Tata Motors will officially announce the price of the recently unveiled Altroz iTurbo premium hatch today in India. Tata Altroz iTurbo was unveiled in the country last week and the most powerful Altroz to date. Bookings of the new car are open and customers can get their car with a down-payment amount of Rs 11,000. Altroz iTurbo will be available in three options - XT, XZ and XZ+. The company will also offer the car in a new exterior body colour i.e. Harbour Blue and an iTurbo Badge' at the rear on the boot-lid. 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Mechanically, the new car will come with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that generates a power of 110bhp and 140Nm of peak torque paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

Auto pundits are in awe of the performance, style, and technology of the #AltroziTurbo. Get ready to experience the new avatar of #TheGoldStandard. Arriving on 22nd Jan 2021! Click on https://t.co/RUIxTaLAmO to book now. pic.twitter.com/0s6EANcLJX — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) January 21, 2021

iTurbo looks mostly the same as other models in the hatchback segment, it gets same black grille, swept-back projector headlamps and LED DRLs. Apart from the Harbour Blue, the car will also be offered in High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red & Avenue White.

Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

On the inside, the new Altroz gets new light grey colour theme, leather seats, the same cabin as the standard model. It comes with Tata's iRA connectivity suite which is also available on Nexon. Altroz iTurbo gets other features such as intelligent-based voice assistant, height-adjustable driver seat, push start/stop button, Xpress Cool, a voice command feature to control car's features via voice commands in Hinglish. When launched, the car will rival the likes of Volkswagen Polo and Hyundai i20 Turbo. Pricing of Tata Altroz iTurbo will be announced during its launch event.

