New Delhi, January 21: Kawasaki has launched an updated version of its Ninja 500 in India with a new colour scheme and revised body graphics. The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes with a price tag of INR 5.29 lakh, ex-showroom. Recently, Kawasaki India offered up to INR 15,000 discount on its previous Ninja 500 model towards the end of 2024. However, the latest model is introduced at an INR 5,000 higher price compared to the previous model.

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 is a middleweight sports bike launched in India without mechanical changes. Functionally, the bike is the same as the previous model. However, the Japanese motorcycle company focused on the design aspect and added styling and a colour Metallic Carbon Gray scheme while continuing the bike's signature visual highlights. Hero Xtreme 250R, Hero Xpulse 210, Hero Xoom 160 and Hero Xoom 125 Launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Bikes and Scooters From Hero MotoCorp.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 2025: What's New in Specifications and Features

Kawasaki Ninja 500 2025 is based on the steel trellis frame with a 41mm telescopic fork having 120mm of wheel travel and mono shocks at the rear with 130mm of travel. The new Ninja 500 comes with a a negative instrument panel that allows riders to attend calls and get text notifications via Bluetooth connectivity. This model comes with new, improved visual styling and highlights in its design. The sports bike gets two LED headlights, split seats, fairing, turn indicators, curved exhaust, muscular fuel tank and green side panels. However, the bike does not include riding modes and traction control. Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Over 90 New Products Launched in 1st Two Days of Auto Expo 2025; Check Details.

The 2025 Ninja 500 continues offering the same 451cc parallel-twin single-cylinder engine that produces a maximum of 45.4 bhp power and 42.6 Nm of peak torque. The Ninja 500's engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox with slip & assist clutch. The bike offers 310mm front disc brakes and 220mm rear disc brakes. Besides, it comes with dual-channel ABS. The bike has a 17-inch front wheel with 110-section and 17-inch rear wheels with 150-section.

