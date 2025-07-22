New Delhi, July 22: Renault Triber facelift will launch on July 23, 2025 (tomorrow) in India. Ahead of the launch of 2025 Renault Triber, the automaker posted an update on X (formerly Twitter), and shared a sneak peek at the 7-seater MPV’s new logo. While the company has not shared much details yet, and teased the new Renault MPV and said, "Think you know space? Rethink it"

The upcoming Renault Triber facelift is expected to come with design and feature upgrades. The teaser video offered a glimpse of a new front grille with horizontal slats. The vehicle also displays Renault's updated logo, which will appear on all of the company's future models.

The 2025 Triber is also likely to feature LED lighting. While the full feature list remains under wraps, the car is expected to get noticeable changes on both the front and rear ends. Renault is also expected to add more features to enhance the comfort and convenience of its passengers.

2025 Renault Triber Facelift Specifications and Features

The Renault Triber facelift is expected to arrive with updates in looks and features. It is said to come with new LED headlamps and may also feature eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs. The New Triber is likely to feature updated LED taillights along with a chrome strip. The 2025 Triber is expected to offer an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a fully digital instrument cluster. The next-gen MPV may include features like rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, and a 360-degree camera setup.

The new Renault Triber facelift is expected to continue with the same engine. Renault may retain the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that has powered the previous model. The engine delivers 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of peak torque. The facelifted Triber is likely to be offered with two transmission options, which may be a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

