Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Volkswagen India has officially launched the highly anticipated all-new Tiguan R-Line, a bold and premium iteration of its flagship SUV, tailored specifically for the Indian market.

Priced at an introductory Rs 48.99 lakh, the vehicle will be available for delivery starting April 23, 2025, across Volkswagen dealerships nationwide.

Positioned as a statement of modern mobility and performance, the new Tiguan R-Line arrives as part of Volkswagen's commitment to bringing advanced, global products to Indian roads.

Built on the MQB EVO platform, the third-generation Tiguan features a new chassis that enhances both ride quality and driving dynamics.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, "With the launch of the all-new Tiguan R-Line today, we are entering an exciting phase for Volkswagen in India, a phase that embodies the future of premium mobility from Volkswagen."

He added, "This iconic SUVW along with being bold and dynamic is also modern, fully equipped and highly capable to handle all terrains. Developed with German-engineered DNA, 5-star safety and fun-to-drive dynamics, the all-new Tiguan R-Line is here to thrill."

The Tiguan R-Line makes an impression with its expressive design elements, including LED Plus headlights, a sleek glass-covered front strip, and 19-inch "Coventry" diamond-turned alloy wheels.

A distinctive LED strip across the rear and R-line detailing inside -- from illuminated logos to brushed stainless steel pedals -- contribute to its premium appeal. Interior highlights include ambient lighting in 30 colors, a panoramic sunroof, and sport comfort seats with 'R' inserts.

Volkswagen ups the ante with Ergo Active seats, featuring massage and adjustable lumbar support, along with 3-zone Air-Care Climatronic, Park Assist Plus, and wireless charging for two smartphones. These features aim to deliver an elevated sense of comfort and convenience on every drive.

Under the hood, the Tiguan R-Line houses a 2.0-litre TSI EVO engine delivering 204 PS and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Technologies like Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) Pro and Vehicle Dynamics Manager (XDS) ensure agile, stable, and responsive performance across terrains.

The Tiguan R-Line sets benchmarks with 21 Level 2 ADAS features, 9 airbags, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Hill Start and Descent Control, and Front & Rear Disc Brakes. With a 5-star EURO NCAP safety rating, it promises segment-leading safety for Indian consumers.

A fully customizable 26.04 cm digital cockpit, 38.1 cm infotainment system, head-up display, and a multi-function driving experience dial elevate the in-cabin tech experience. The IDA voice assistant with natural language control and voice enhancer offers intuitive interaction with the car's systems, while Wireless App-Connect supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Volkswagen's 4EVER Care program is included as standard, offering a 4-year warranty, 4-year roadside assistance, and 3 free services, ensuring peace of mind and a premium ownership journey.

The all-new Tiguan R-Line is offered in six exclusive shades- persimmon red metallic, cipressino green metallic, nightshade blue metallic, grenadilla black metallic, oryx white pearl and oyster silver metallic. (ANI)

