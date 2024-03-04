New Delhi, March 4: Ather Energy is expected to launch its latest electric scooter, the Ather Rizta in the Indian market soon. The Ather Rizta is anticipated to come with advanced technology, specifications and features. The electric scooter from Ather Energy might compete with the TVS iQube S and Ola S1 Pro.

As per a report of English Jagran, Ather Energy is all set to unveil the Ather Rizta on April 6. As the official unveiling date approaches, customers and electric vehicle enthusiasts might be awaiting for the full reveal of the specifications and features of the Ather Rizta e-scooter. The Ather Rizta is expected to be unique in the electric two-wheeler segment with its spacious design and will likely provide a comfortable ride for its riders. The exact price details are yet to be officially announced, but the expected price of Ather Rizta might be around Rs 1.40 lakh. Vida V1 Plus Relaunched With Rs 1.15 Lakh: Check Specifications, Features and Other Details.

Ather Rizta Specifications and Features (Expected)

Ather Energy is known for its innovative technologies with segment-first features, so there is much anticipation about what new technologies Rizta will bring to its customers. At present, the Ather sells three different electric scooters in India. The models include the Ather 450 Apex, Ather 450X and Ather 450S. The Ather Rizta is anticipated to have a fully digital instrument console, which might display essential information and will likely offer smartphone connectivity. This means riders can expect to have access to technology that includes a turn-by-turn navigation feature on their scooter's display. 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Launched in India; Know Price, Specifications, Features and Design of Bajaj Auto’s Newest Addition to NS Series.

Multiple riding modes are also expected to come with the electric scooter, which is expected to allow the riders to customise their riding style according to their preferences and road conditions. The Ather Rizta is rumoured to include fast charging capabilities. The specific details about the battery pack, including its capacity and the range it can deliver on a single charge, are yet to be revealed.

