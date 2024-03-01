New Delhi, March 1: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is launched in India with many upgrades in the looks and features compared to the previous generation. The new 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 has LED headlamps and DRLs that look like a bolt of lighting. Compared to the other motorcycles in the Bajaj NS series, this model is said to be the smallest. The new Pulsar NS125 still maintains the sporty and aggressive design.

Bajaj Auto has recently launched its new 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 bikes in India, and now the company has introduced another 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125. According to the reports, the company is going through a process of updating its popular Pulsar motorcycles. Vida V1 Plus Relaunched With Rs 1.15 Lakh: Check Specifications, Features and Other Details.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Specifications, Design and Features

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 maintains the sporty design of the NS series with a muscular tank and sporty looks for street bikes. The changes are visible in the LED Headlamps and Daytime Running Lights, but the report said that the casing of the headlamps is still the same. The bike has a seat along with two tails on the rear side. The bike has a twin-strip LED tail lamp that fits the overall design.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes with a 125cc DTS-i engine that can generate 12ps (8.82kW) power and 11Nm peak torque, which is quite powerful in the segment. Bajaj Auto said that its new Pulsar NS125 model offers a thrilling experience to the riders with its 5-step mono-shock suspension and perimeter frame. The new 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 has a 240mm front petal disc and 130mm rear drum brake for precise and better braking.

According to the report by Times News Now, the latest bike also comes with a fully digital instrument console compared to the previous generation's semi-digital unit. Also, the bike supports connectivity features for getting notifications related to calls and SMS and packs a turn-by-turn navigation. The bike is expected to go against models like Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125. Bikes Launches in March 2024: From Honda CBR300R to Yamaha XSR125 and KTM 125 Duke 2024, Check Out List of Upcoming Bikes To Launch Next Month.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Price in India

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is launched in India at Rs 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom), reported Times News Now. The report said that the price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is 5,000 higher than the previous generation models.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2024 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).