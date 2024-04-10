New Delhi, April 10: The Bajaj Pulsar N250 new model 2024 is launched in India with an updated design and features and a few other improvements. The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 is introduced in India by paying attention to various aspects of the model and adding the required tech and doing some hardware changes. The Pulsar N250 new model 2024 from Bajaj Auto was rumoured to launch in India for a few days with major updates; however, the exact details about the updates were not known.

According to a report by Times Now News, the launched Bajaj Pulsar N250 2024 bike offered the same look as the previous generation, packing the same LED headlights, DRLs and aggressive face with triangular housing. However, it said that the tank of the new 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 motorcycle met with certain changes in terms of graphics. 2024 Jawa Perak and 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features Know Everything About Updated Version of Jawa Bikes.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 2024 Specifications and Features (Updated)

As per the report, the new 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 model received Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to take calls and SMS alerts. Additionally, the new bike offered features like phone battery status, turn-by-turn navigation, and the ability to reject class. It said that the cluster display of the new 2024 Pulsar N250 would also show multiple trip meters, digital tachometer, gear positions, and distance to empty, among other features.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 has a 249cc engine with air and liquid-cooling technology with capacity to deliver 24.1bhp power and 21.5Nm peak torque. The bike has a five-speed gearbox that comes with slip and assist clutch. The new USD forks in the Bajaj Pulsar N250 have reportedly replaced the old telescopic suspension. Adding to styling and design, the Bajaj Auto introduced new features such as ABS, ride modes and traction control. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Adventure Bike To Launch in India on April 16; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price in India

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 price in India is kept at Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom); Bajaj Auto has maintained the same pricing for its new Pulsar N250 as before. However, with new upgrades, the bike has become more valuable for money compared to the previous model.

