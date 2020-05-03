Datsun Redi-GO Facelift Images & Variants Details Leaked Online Ahead of India Launch

2020 Datsun Redi-GO facelift (Photo Credits: Pilot On Wheels)

Datsun India is all set to launch the facelift version of the redi-GO entry-level hatchback in India. Recently, the carmaker released a couple of teaser images of the hatchback hinting that the arrival is imminent. Now, new images have leaked online revealing exterior, features and variant details about the car. Going by the leaked details, the small car is expected to be offered in four variants - D, A, T and T (O). And, the company will start taking the bookings for the car starting May 15, 2020. Maruti Suzuki Records Zero Sales in Domestic Market in April 2020 Due to COVID-19 Lockdown.

The leaked images suggest that the redi-Go facelift will sport an octagonal grille featuring chrome trim on the lower edge as well as sides. The front bumper houses large L-shaped LED DRLs and LED fog lamps. The entry-level car will feature smoked headlights. The rear profile of the car is underlined by a new pair of LED taillights and a roof spoiler. The dual-tone wheel covers offered gives a sporty look.

Coming to the interiors, the updated version of redi-GO will get Gun Metallic Gray trim on the dashboard. It will also get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with Bluetooth and voice recognition. On the feature front, the car will get dual-tone instrument cluster, internally adjustable ORVMs, rearview camera and dual front airbags. 2020 Datsun redi-GO Facelift Officially Teased Online, To Be Launched in India Soon.

Mechanically, the facelifted Datsun redi-Go entry-level car will be offered in two petrol engines. The former will be a 0.8-litre engine whereas the latter will be a 1.0-litre motor. Both the engines will be a BS6 compliant. Transmission duties will be carried out by a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Source: Pilot On Wheels