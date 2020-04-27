2020 Datsun redi-GO Facelift Officially Teased Online, To Be Launched in India Soon

Datsun Redi-GO Teased Online (Photo Credits: Datsun)

Nissan India is all set to launch the facelifted version of the redi-GO hatchback in India. The carmaker has officially released a teaser image of the hatchback hinting that the India launch is imminent. The 2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift is expected to get more aggressive design than before. The teaser image of the entry-level car reveals that it will carry substantial changes on the design front. When launched in India, the updated redi-GO will be pitted against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Alto and Renault Kwid. BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT Officially Launched; India Prices Start at Rs 5.54 Lakh.

The upcoming 2020 Datsun redi-GO hatchback will sport a bigger radiator grille, sleek yet sharper headlamps, vertically positioned L-shaped DRLs, new lower air intake and a new bumper. The profile is expected to remain untouched bearing Datsun badge on the front fenders. The redi-GO facelift will get roof rails and multi-spoke alloy wheels or wheel covers enhancing the overall appearance. The rear end is also likely to get a revamped taillights.

On the inside, the redi-GO facelift is expected to some changes to the interiors as well. Though the company hasn't revealed the interior details, we expect the hatchback might see some changes to the instrument cluster and inclusion of a touchscreen infotainment unit.

Mechanically, the 2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift model is expected to be offered with two petrol engines - 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre units. The same engines were offered on the older model, however, we will be seeing the engines in BS6 avatars this time around. The former is capable of generating 54 PS and 72 Nm of power figures. It will be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The latter will generate 68 PS of maximum power against the peak torque of 91Nm. The bigger engine will be clubbed with a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a 5-speed AMT. As far as the prices are concerned, the 2020 Datsun redi-GO could be priced from Rs 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 4.4 lakh (ex-showroom).