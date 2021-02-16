Honda 2 Wheelers officially launched the new CB350 RS motorcycle in India at Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has started accepting the bookings for the new Honda CB350 bike. The new two-wheeler gets several similar components from the engine to platform as the H'ness CB350. As compared to CB 350, CB350 RS gets large blacked-out profile including front forks, front and rear fenders, rear shock absorber springs and exhaust canister. Honda H'Ness CB350 Motorcycle Launched in India; Bookings Open at Rs 5,000.
Honda's new bike gets the same engine as that of H'Ness CB350 - 350cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 21 bhp of max power and 30Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox.
The new motorcycle comes with wide pattern tyres, LED head and tail lamps, dual-tone fuel tank and semi-digital instrument console. The instrument console displays a range of information such as gear position indicator, battery voltage meter, average mileage, real-time mileage and distance to empty.
The road sailing motorcycle features Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS), Honda Selectable Torque (HSTC), assist and slipper clutch, side stand with engine inhibitor, turn-by-turn navigation, hazard switch and engine start/stop switch. Honda CB350 RS comes in two colour variants - Monotone Red Colour and Yellow/Black dual-tone shade.
