Honda 2 Wheelers officially launched the new CB350 RS motorcycle in India at Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has started accepting the bookings for the new Honda CB350 bike. The new two-wheeler gets several similar components from the engine to platform as the H'ness CB350. As compared to CB 350, CB350 RS gets large blacked-out profile including front forks, front and rear fenders, rear shock absorber springs and exhaust canister. Honda H'Ness CB350 Motorcycle Launched in India; Bookings Open at Rs 5,000.

Honda's new bike gets the same engine as that of H'Ness CB350 - 350cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 21 bhp of max power and 30Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Honda CB350 RS Motorcycle (Photo Credits: Honda 2 Wheelers)

The new motorcycle comes with wide pattern tyres, LED head and tail lamps, dual-tone fuel tank and semi-digital instrument console. The instrument console displays a range of information such as gear position indicator, battery voltage meter, average mileage, real-time mileage and distance to empty.

Honda CB350 RS Motorcycle (Photo Credits: Honda 2 Wheelers)

The road sailing motorcycle features Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS), Honda Selectable Torque (HSTC), assist and slipper clutch, side stand with engine inhibitor, turn-by-turn navigation, hazard switch and engine start/stop switch. Honda CB350 RS comes in two colour variants - Monotone Red Colour and Yellow/Black dual-tone shade.

