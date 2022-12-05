New Delhi, December 5 : The Hyundai i10 has been a hugely popular car in India for a long time. In fact, the i10’s iconic success first paved the way in making the South Korean car brand a household name in the country. The latest generation model – Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is carrying forward the moniker’s legacy. Now, the Grand i10 Nios’ facelift model is preparing to launch, and its test mule was recently spotted testing on the Indian roads.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is expected to get introduced in the market soon in order to compete with increasing competition and keep its customer appeal fresh. Here are all the details that have come to light so far about the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift 2023. Hyundai Motor Launches ‘Beyond Mobility 2.0’ Campaign Inspired by Vision ‘India of Tomorrow’.

Upcoming Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift – Details :

Exterior

The updated Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will get a refreshed front fascia with a restyled front grille and refreshed headlights, while refreshed tail lights are also expected. The eye-catching boomerang-shaped LED DRLs are expected to be repositioned. Apart from these, the car is expected to get restyled wheel caps or alloy wheels depending on the model trim.

Interior

As it is a refreshed model, nothing major is likely to be offered on the inside. However, a new interior theme and new or tweaked upholstery are expected. The car would also be endowed with a new instrument cluster and an expected larger infotainment system display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Honda CR-V Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV to be produced in US from 2024.

Under The Hood Specs

Nothing is expected to change in the mechanical front. The refreshed Grand i10 Nios is likely to continue getting powered by the existing petrol, diesel, and CNG engine options. The petrol engine offers 82bhp of max power and 114Nm of peak torque, while the CNG version generates 68bhp and 95Nm. On the other hand, the diesel motor produces 74bhp and 190Nm. The i10 Nios comes paired with manual and AMT transmission choices.

