New Delhi, May 26: Kia is reportedly working on a fully-electric version of the Carens Clavis. The internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Kia Carens Clavis was launched earlier this month. Now, the Kia Carens Clavis EV test mule has been spotted once again.

The latest spy images hint at a new electric utility vehicle under development, with some visible changes likely meant to suit its EV nature. While official details are yet to be confirmed, the sightings suggest Kia is testing the model for Indian roads. As per a report of Rushlane, a test mule of the Kia Carens Clavis EV has been spotted once again, and this time somewhere in Andhra Pradesh. The Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to launch around the festive season later this year.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Specifications and Features (Expected)

Kia Carens Clavis EV might feature an ADAS radar module mounted at the front centre, unlike the ICE Clavis variants, where the radar is placed to the side. The change is likely due to the EV’s different front-end design. A centrally positioned radar will likely help to improve the sensor alignment and may offer a wider field of view. The setup might enhance advanced driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping systems, and forward collision warnings. The EV might also have its charging port located on the front of the vehicle, similar to the Hyundai Creta Electric.

Kia Carens Clavis EV will likely be similar to the Clavis ICE model but may have differences with a new set of aerodynamic alloy wheels. The EV version is expected to come with a dual panoramic display that is said to combine the touchscreen infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster. Clavis EV may include front ventilated seats, a 4-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a wireless charging pad, an 8-speaker BOSE premium sound system, and more.

Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to come with two battery options. It may include a 42kWh and a 51.4kWh battery pack. The 42kWh battery is likely to be paired with a 135hp electric motor and may offer a driving range of around 390 km on a single charge. The 51.4kWh battery option could deliver up to 473 km.

