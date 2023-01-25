New Delhi, January 25 : South Korean auto maker Kia unveiled the EV9 concept in India at the Auto Expo 2023. However, the Kia EV9 electric SUV concept had its global premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2021, and it has come a long way closer to its production-ready version.

The bold, traditional yet highly futuristic looking Kia EV9 flagship all-electric SUV is expected to launch in the global markets sometime in 2024, but its specs and prices are already being leaked out. Read on to know more. Auto Expo 2023: From Tata Sierra EV to Maruti Suzuki eVX, 9 Must-Watch Fascinating Electric Vehicles Launched, Unveiled and Showcased.

Kia EV9 All-Electric SUV - US Specs & Price Leaked Information :

The Kia EV9 concept electric SUV concentrates on the future EV tech and pure powerful electric SUV experience. Hence, it’s design amalgamates the traditional SUV’s boxy and massive silhouette, while the rest of the design is highly contemporary, future-ready and stylish.

Although the EV9 was showcased in India, this bold and beautiful massive e-SUV is not expected to launch in India anytime soon, even after its global launch. The EV9 is expected to produce between 149kW and 298kW and its US pricing is likely to range between $US56,000 to $US73,000, as per the latest reports. Honda City Facelift Expected Launch in India by March; Find Styling, Features and Specs Details Here.

Built on Hyundai Group’s E-GMP electric-car platform, the Kia EV9’s base model is said to be getting powered by a single electric motor offering 149kW and 339Nm and up to 354 kilometres of range. The range topping Kia EV9 model is supposed to offer up to 651Nm alongside a towing capacity of up to 2040kg. It will reportedly also come with increased ground clearance and of course all the additional bells and whistles.

Kia confirmed its flagship EV9 e-SUV (production version) would have its world premiere in the by March 2023, while a leak from the company’s side also revealed that the EV will enter production in April this year.

