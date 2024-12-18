New Delhi, December 18: Kia is set to launch its new sub-4 metre SUV, the Kia Syros, globally tomorrow. The design elements of the Syros appear to be unique. It is expected to come equipped with the latest features and specifications. The company is likely to position the model between the Kia Seltos and the Kia Sonet. The upcoming vehicle from Kia may offer two engine options.

The Kia Syros is expected to be a sub-4 metre SUV. It is anticipated to have dimensions of approximately 3,995mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,665mm in height. Additionally, the SUV will feature a wheelbase of 2,550mm. The South Korean car manufacturer has released several teasers of the upcoming vehicle on social media platforms. The live stream of Kia Syros launch event will start tomorrow at 12 PM IST. Interested people can visit the official YouTube channel of Kia India to watch the launch event. Maruti Suzuki Testing New Grand Vitara 7 Seater SUV? Check Details and Know What To Expect.

Kia Syros World Premiere on December 19, 2024

Future is about to take a new form and change the world of SUVs. Forever. Join us for the Kia Syros World Premiere – 19th Dec'24, 12 Noon#Kia #KiaIndia #TheKiaSyros #TheNextFromKia #movementthatinspires — Kia India (@KiaInd) December 16, 2024

Kia Syros Launch Live Streaming Link

Kia Syros Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Kia Syros is anticipated to feature a steering wheel design similar to that of the EV9. The front bumpers are expected to have a silver finish to enhance the vehicle's appearance. It will likely come with dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, the Syros may include flush door handles and the vehicle is expected to be equipped with Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.

The Kia Syros is likely to come with features which may include front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, and an engine start-stop button. Additionally, it may offer a wireless charger, Type-C USB ports, ambient lighting, a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and a multi-function steering wheel. The Kia Syros is expected to provide a boot space of 465 litres. It will likely feature vertically stacked LED headlights and L-shaped tail lamps. Tata Curvv EV and Tata Nexon EV Purchased This Month Include Free Charging From Tata Motors.

The vehicle may offer rear seats that can recline along with rear AC vents. Additionally, it is anticipated to support wireless smartphone connectivity and may be equipped with six airbags for safety. The Kia Syros is expected to offer two engine options, which may include a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. It is likely to come with a six-speed manual gearbox, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission options.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2024 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).